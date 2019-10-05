Over 1,000 defiant protesters have put on a facial mask and returned to the streets of Hong Kong less than 24 hours after the authorities invoked an emergency law banning masks in protests in a bid to quell the ongoing anti-government protest movement.
Residents in the financial hub woke up to a tense Saturday with the widespread closure of shops, banks and train stations, following a night marked by citywide violence, including an incident in which a 14-year-old was allegedly shot in the thigh by police during a fierce clash. EFE-EPA