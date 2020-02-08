Indian women stand in queue to cast their votes at a polling station at the Seelampur area during Delhi State Assembly elections in New Delhi, India, 08 February 2020. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Indian voters show thier ink marked fingursafter casting their votes at a polling station at the Seelampur area in east Delhi during Delhi State Assembly elections in New Delhi, India, 08 February 2020. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Voters show their ink marked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station at the Seelampur area in east Delhi during Delhi State Assembly elections in New Delhi, India, 08 February 2020. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Female voters show their ink marked finger after casting the votes at a polling station at the Seelampur area in east Delhi during Delhi State Assembly elections in New Delhi, India, 08 February 2020. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Indian voters arrive to cast their votes at a polling station at the Seelampur area in east Delhi during Delhi State Assembly elections in New Delhi, India, 08 February 2020. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

India's sprawling capital will see over 14.7 million voters called to the ballot Saturday to elect New Delhi’s leader for the next five years, a battle that will put Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party to the test.

The contest will see the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seek reelection with a range of social policies devised to take on the divisive rhetoric of Modi's Hinduist BJP which has taken a blow since being re-elected in May with protests gripping the capital for months.

More than 13,000 polling stations opened their doors at 8.00 (2.30 GMT), with long lines of voters flooding venues on what has been a mild day with clear skies pointing to a high participation rate although still lower than in 2015, according to initial official data compiled Saturday.

One of the early risers who went to cast his vote was the current head of government of the Indian capital Arvind Kejriwal, a former anti-corruption activist who founded the AAP in 2012 to "change the system from within."

"Voted along with my family, including my first-time voter son. Urge all young voters to come out to vote. Your participation strengthens democracy," the politician tweeted.

"A special appeal to all women, as you have the responsibility of the home, the responsibility of the nation and Delhi is with you. You must go to vote and take all men in your families with you," Kejriwal added on Twitter shortly before polling stations opened.

The AAP leader aims to repeat the resounding success of the 2015 elections where he won 67 of the 70 seats.

The AAP's policies, which include a vast range of subsidies including access to water and electricity, a focus on improving hospitals and the ongoing fight against corruption were the main draw of this humble party facing off the powerful BJP.

Modi's Hinduist suit has criticized Kejriwal's formation for allegedly stirring up protests in the capital against policies promoted by the central government, most notoriously the citizenship law.

The controversial law, passed by the Indian Parliament in December, entered into force on 10 January and grants citizenship to irregular immigrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who arrived in India before 2015 and who are Hindu, Christian, Buddhist, Sikh, Parsi and Jain, but excludes Muslims.

The law unleashed demonstrations across the country which have claimed around 20 lives and hundreds of detainees.

Of all the protests, the ongoing Shaheen Bagh sit-in protest has become the symbol of resistance with hundreds of women participating all day and night from the 11 December onwards.

To ensure the peaceful running of the elections, some 90,000 members of the security forces have been deployed during the day in the Indian capital.

Polling stations will remain open until 18.00 (12.30 GMT).

The results of the elections will be announced on 11 February, when the count will take place.EFE-EPA

