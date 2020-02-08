India's sprawling capital will see over 14.7 million voters called to the ballot Saturday to elect New Delhi’s leader for the next five years, a battle that will put Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party to the test.
The contest will see the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seek reelection with a range of social policies devised to take on the divisive rhetoric of Modi's Hinduist BJP which has taken a blow since being re-elected in May with protests gripping the capital for months.