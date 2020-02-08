Indian security personnel stand guard outside a polling station near the protest site for the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Shaheen Bagh area during Delhi State Assembly elections in New Delhi, India, 08 February 2020. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian women stand in queue to cast their votes at a polling station at the Seelampur area during Delhi State Assembly elections in New Delhi, India, 08 February 2020. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Indian voters show thier ink marked fingursafter casting their votes at a polling station at the Seelampur area in east Delhi during Delhi State Assembly elections in New Delhi, India, 08 February 2020. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Voters show their ink marked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station at the Seelampur area in east Delhi during Delhi State Assembly elections in New Delhi, India, 08 February 2020. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Female voters show their ink marked finger after casting the votes at a polling station at the Seelampur area in east Delhi during Delhi State Assembly elections in New Delhi, India, 08 February 2020. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Indian voters arrive to cast their votes at a polling station at the Seelampur area in east Delhi during Delhi State Assembly elections in New Delhi, India, 08 February 2020. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Indian elderly looking voter holds a rose after casting his votes at a polling station at the Seelampur area in east Delhi during Delhi State Assembly elections in New Delhi, India, 08 February 2020. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

India's sprawling capital will see over 14.7 million voters called to the ballot Saturday to elect New Delhi’s leader for the next five years, a battle that will put Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party to the test.

The contest will see the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seek reelection with a range of social policies devised to take on the divisive rhetoric of Modi's Hinduist BJP which has taken a blow since being re-elected in May with protests gripping the capital for months.