New York (United States), 23/07/2021.- Serenity Newson (2-R) and Tyreke Punch (R), both of Queens, New York, are married by New York City Clerk Michael McSweeney (L) in the New York City Clerk'Äôs office during the first day of in-person weddings in the city since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last March in New York, New York, USA, 23 July 2021. Newson, who is pregnant, was heading from the wedding with her new husband to the hospital to give a scheduled birth to their son. New restrictions will allow the office to only hold 50 weddings a day which will be by appointment only. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Decatur (United States), 23/07/2021.- Signs continue to encourage mask wearing and social distancing for the upcoming fall semester despite ventilation improvements at Kelley Lake Elementary School in Decatur, Georgia, USA, 23 July 2021. The Dekalb County School District is using American Rescue Plan funds to improve school ventilation systems and other infrastructure improvements during the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Fears over the spread of the delta coronavirus variant are pushing companies in the United States to reconsider the return of employees to offices.

While the US has fully vaccinated almost half of its population, the pace of inoculation is slowing dramatically, raising concerns that the delta variant could outpace the vaccine rollout. EFE

rrt/ks/jt