The spread of the highly contagious Delta variant is threatening to scupper the progress made in Europe in reducing Covid-19 cases through advanced vaccine rollouts.
The virulent mutation, which was first detected in India, is now the most prevalent in Europe, accounting for about 50 % of new infections in Germany, where authorities are calling for tighter controls on travelers arriving from abroad.
The head of the chancellery, Helge Braun, on Tuesday criticized other European countries’ comparatively lax approach to people arriving from high risk areas, while chancellor Angela Merkel called for increased cooperation with EU member states to avoid a resurgence of the virus on the continent.
Travelers from India, the UK, Russia and Portugal must all undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.
The Delta variant is spreading rampantly in the Iberian country. In just one month, it has gone from accounting for 4% of infections to 55.6%.
