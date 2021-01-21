Kamala Harris waves to the crowd before being sworn-in as vice president of the United States at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, 20 January 2021. EFE-EPA/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Joe Biden greets former President Barack Obama during his inauguration as 46th president of the United States at the Capitol in Washington in Wednesday, 20 January 2021. EFE/EPA/JONATHAN ERNST/POOL

Joe Biden talks with the Rev. Leo O'Donovan after being sworn-in as president of the United States at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, 20 January 2021. EFE/EPA/Patrick Semansky/POOL

Kamala Harris (L) is sworn-in as vice president of the United States at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, 20 January 2021. EFE/EPA/SAUL LOEB/POOL

Jill Biden holds the Bible as husband Joe Biden is sworn-in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, 20 January 2021. EFE/EPA/ANDREW HARNIK/POOL

Joe Biden was inaugurated Wednesday morning as the 46th US president in a solemn ceremony in which he called for unity to overcome the multiple crises facing the country and proclaimed that "democracy has prevailed" after the chaotic and divisive mandate of Donald Trump.

The ceremony on the steps of the US Capitol - during which Kamala Harris also took the oath of office as vice president, the first woman and person of black and/or Asian origin to occupy that office - was marked by unprecedented levels of security and precautions prompted by Covid-19.