Joe Biden was inaugurated Wednesday morning as the 46th US president in a solemn ceremony in which he called for unity to overcome the multiple crises facing the country and proclaimed that "democracy has prevailed" after the chaotic and divisive mandate of Donald Trump.
The ceremony on the steps of the US Capitol - during which Kamala Harris also took the oath of office as vice president, the first woman and person of black and/or Asian origin to occupy that office - was marked by unprecedented levels of security and precautions prompted by Covid-19.