US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi participates in a news conference with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (not pictured) during which they faced questions on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 2, 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Democrat Adam Schiff, on Wednesday accused Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of trying to obstruct the impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump.

Schiff said at a Capitol press conference with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that if the Trump administration continues its stonewalling tactics regarding releasing documents and allowing officials to testify, that would be viewed as "further evidence of obstruction of justice ... (and an) inference that (the White House) is trying to conceal facts that corroborate" the whistleblower complaint that sparked the impeachment proceedings.