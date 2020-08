A framegrab from the Democratic National Convention Committee livestream showing Joe and Jill Biden during the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 18 August 2020. EFE/EPA/DNCC

A framegrab from the Democratic National Convention Committee livestream showing former US President Bill Clinton speaking during the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 18 August 2020. EFE/EPA/DNCC

A framegrab from the Democratic National Convention Committee livestream showing New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaking during the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 18 August 2020. EFE/EPA/DNCC

A framegrab from the Democratic National Convention Committee livestream showing former US Secretary of State Colin Powell speaking during the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 18 August 2020. EFE/EPA/DNCC

A framegrab from the Democratic National Convention Committee livestream showing Joe Biiden and Dr. Jill Biden speaking during the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 18 August 2020. EFE/EPA/DNCC

Democrats on Tuesday officially nominated Joe Biden as their presidential candidate for the United States elections on Nov. 3, casting their votes remotely on account of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The candidacy of the former vice president of Barack Obama (2009-2017) was made official with the support of 3,558 delegates versus 1,151 for his main rival, leftist senator Bernie Sanders. EFE-EPA

