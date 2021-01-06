Marietta (United States), 05/01/2021.- A voter walks into a polling place at the Turner Chapel AME Church in Marietta, Georgia, USA, 05 January 2021. Republican Senator David Perdue is running against Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler is running against Democrat Reverend Raphael Warnock in the 05 January 2021 runoff election. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Marietta (United States), 05/01/2021.- A billboard truck showing Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue near an appearance by Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock during a labor canvassing event at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 05 January 2021. Republican Senator David Perdue is running against Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler is running against Democrat Reverend Raphael Warnock in the 05 January 2021 runoff election. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Dave Baldwin who works at Manuel's Tavern wears political memorabilia from both parties as people watch election results come in after the polls closed in the parking lot of Manuel's Tavern in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 05 January 2021. EFE-EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Atlanta (United States), 05/01/2021.- People watch election results come in after the polls closed in the parking lot of Manuel's Tavern in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 05 January 2021. Republican Senator David Perdue is running against Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler is running against Democrat Reverend Raphael Warnock in the 05 January 2021 runoff election. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Atlanta (United States), 05/01/2021.- People watch election results come in after the polls closed in the parking lot at Manuel's Tavern in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 05 January 2021. Republican Senator David Perdue is running against Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler is running against Democrat Reverend Raphael Warnock in the 05 January 2021 runoff election. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Atlanta (United States), 06/01/2021.- A video grab shows US Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock speaking via his YouTube channel after midnight as votes continue to be counted in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 06 January 2021. Republican Senator David Perdue is running against Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler is running against Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock in the 05 January 2021 runoff election. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/RAPHAEL WARNOCK VIA YOUTUBE EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES

The Democratic Party of US President-elect Joe Biden was poised to take control of the Senate after crucial victories in runoff elections in the southern state of Georgia.

The first of the two Democratic candidates in Georgia’s United States Senate poll to claim victory was Raphael Warnock, after US media projected his win with more than 97 percent of Tuesday's vote tallied.

Democrat Jon Ossoff has also claimed a victory over Republican David Perdue in the other run-off vote held on Tuesday in Georgia, but US networks have not yet projected that outcome. EFE-EPA