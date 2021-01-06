The Democratic Party of US President-elect Joe Biden was poised to take control of the Senate after crucial victories in runoff elections in the southern state of Georgia.
The first of the two Democratic candidates in Georgia’s United States Senate poll to claim victory was Raphael Warnock, after US media projected his win with more than 97 percent of Tuesday's vote tallied.
Democrat Jon Ossoff has also claimed a victory over Republican David Perdue in the other run-off vote held on Tuesday in Georgia, but US networks have not yet projected that outcome. EFE-EPA