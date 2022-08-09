Hundreds of people demonstrated in Colombo and other parts of Sri Lanka to condemn the crackdown on anti-government protesters and calling for their release on Tuesday, as the GotaGoGama protest site marked four-months since the movement began.

Police have been arresting anti-government protesters for violating court orders and causing damages to public property, especially the Presidential Secretariat.

The Secretariat was occupied by the demonstrators for days before the armed forces forcefully evicted them, although they had voluntarily agreed to vacate the premises.

(...)