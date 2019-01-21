People demonstrate in the vicinity of a Bolivarian National Guard command post in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan. 21, 2019, in support of a group of soldiers who staged a brief mutiny against the administration of leftist President Nicolas Maduro. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Around 50 residents of a neighborhood in Venezuela's capital demonstrated Monday in support of soldiers who staged a brief mutiny, throwing rocks at police who had fired tear gas.

News of the mutiny first circulated on social media, with videos showing mutinous troops calling on people not to recognize leftist President Nicolas Maduro and urging citizens to support their uprising.

EFE observed that local residents in the Caracas neighborhood of Cotiza banged pots and pans from inside their homes, a popular means of protesting against the government, and dozens of people took to the streets to back the rebellious troops.

Agents of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB), the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin) and the national police's Special Action Forces (FAES) were at the scene of the mutiny.

Agents from these forces fired tear gas at the residents, who had set up a barricade and opted to cover their faces with hoods and throw rocks at the security forces.

The demonstrators told EFE that they had heard a shootout early Monday in the area, followed by the arrival of dozens of agents who cordoned off access to the national guard command post.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, for his part, said on Twitter that the mutinous troops had been "subdued and captured."

"We were here protesting peacefully and they fired three tear gas bombs," said one of the demonstrators, who did not wish to identify himself.

A second demonstrator said he was protesting in support of troops "who are against the government."

Those taking part in the protest used the occasion to call attention to an ongoing national economic crisis in Venezuela, marked by scarcity of basic goods, deficient public services and hyperinflation.

The United States, the European Union and several countries of Latin America also refuse to recognize Maduro's re-election victory last May.

The detained guardsmen "are providing information of interest to the intelligence agencies and the military justice system," while the barracks and military headquarters "are functioning under (conditions) of complete and absolute normality," an official statement read.