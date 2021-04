A health worker prepares to administer a dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination hub in Naples, Campania, Italy, 13 April 2021. EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO

Denmark on Wednesday said it would permanently abandon its use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine due to its possible links with rare blood clots.

The country had already paused the rollout of the vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca with Oxford University, in March. EFE

