German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) attends a press conference after talks on the country's coronavirus strategy as the pandemic continues, in the German federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 27 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Adam Berry / POOL

Danish government ministers are coming under pressure to respond to allegations that the country’s foreign intelligence services helped the United States spy on top European politicians, including the German chancellor Angela Merkel.

An investigative report by public broadcaster DR and other European media claimed that from 2012-14 the Defence Intelligence Service (FE) collaborated with the NSA to tap communications between Merkel and her erstwhile foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, now the German president. EFE

alc-gc/jt/mp