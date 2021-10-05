Deon Meyer, the king of South Africa’s crime novel, said he does not pay much attention to his worldwide success, but rather presenting an honest image of the country that does not succumb to the worst fears. EFE-EPA/Deon Meyer EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Deon Meyer, the king of South Africa’s crime novel, said he does not pay much attention to his worldwide success, but rather presenting an honest image of the country that does not succumb to the worst fears.

“I love this country so much,” he said during an interview with Efe from his residence located in Western Cape province’s Stellenbosch town, known for its wine.

“For me, it's very important to be clear about what is happening in South Africa, and also to be positive. And to also try in the books to paint a fair and truthful and honest picture,” he said.

“In the last 50 years, there were so many fears of what could happen (in South Africa), and also so many hopes of what could happen.

(...)