Wolfgang Schomburg, German lawyer of detained former President of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, gives a press statement after leaving the 'Justizvollzugsanstalt (JVA) Neumuenster' prison, where Carles Puigdemont, is detained in Neumuenster, Germany, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JENS SCHLUETER

A demonstrator with a Catalan Independence flag stands outside the 'Justizvollzugsanstalt (JVA) Neumuenster' prison, where former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont is detained in Neumuenster, Germany, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JENS SCHLUETER

The lawyer of a former Catalan leader who was recently detained in Germany said on Thursday that he was confident his client would soon be leaving jail.

Wolfgang Schomburg made the comments during a visit to Carles Puigdemont at the prison where he was being held in Neumuenster, northern Germany.

"It must be soon," the lawyer said of Puigdemont's release, adding that he was "pretty sure that as soon as possible he will be free and hopefully it will be done by the German government."

He said he first relied on the independent judges involved in the case and second on the government of Germany.

The deposed leader faces up to 30 years in prison in Spain on charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds for his role in organizing a banned independence referendum in October in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia.

Weeks afterwards, the Catalan government unilaterally declared independence from Spain, which led the central government in Madrid to trigger Article 155 of the constitution.

That saw the region's autonomy reeled back and its parliament dissolved.

Puigdemont fled to Belgium with several members of his deposed cabinet.

He was arrested under a newly issued European arrest warrant Sunday in Germany while trying to make his way to Belgium from Finland, via Denmark.