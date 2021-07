Residents and school students wait for their turn to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination at a school building in Jakarta, Indonesia, 29 July 2021. EFE-EPA/ADI WEDA

A school student undergoes medical check up before receiving a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination at a school in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 29 July 2021. EFE-EPA/MADE NAGI

More than 800 children have died from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in Indonesia, the country with the highest infant mortality rate from coronavirus in the world, according to non-profit organization Save the Children.

The high rates are due to the poor living conditions of millions of minors and the devastating force of the current wave of infections. EFE

