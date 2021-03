Head of the Suez Canal Authority Lt. Gen. Ossama Rabei speaks during a press conference in Suez, Egypt, 27 March 2021. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

A handout photo made available by the Suez Canal Authority, shows the Ever Given container ship which ran aground in the Suez Canal, Egypt, 26 March 2021. EFE-EPA/SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal, Egypt, 27 March 2021. EFE-EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

A view of the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal, Egypt, 27 March 2021. EFE-EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

A handout satellite image made available by MAXAR Technologies shows multiple tug boats positioned alongside the 'Ever Given' and dredging operations in progress, in the Suez Canal, Egypt, 27 March 2021. EFE/EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT

Difficult to tell when Ever Given will be refloated, Suez authority says

The head of the Suez Canal Authority on Saturday was unable to give a specific date for when works to refloat the Ever Given mega container would conclude.

The 400-meter long vessels ran aground in the canal on Tuesday, blocking traffic through the waterway, an important trade route linking the Red Sea with the Mediterranean. EFE-EPA

