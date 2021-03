Brussels (Belgium), 17/03/2021.- European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders during a press conference following a college meeting to introduce draft legislation on a common EU Covid-19 vaccination certificate, in Brussels, Belgium, 17 March 2021. The European Commission announced the introduction of vaccination certificates, so-called 'Digital Green Certificate', for people vacinnated against Covid-19 in which the holder will provide informations on COVID-19 vaccination, recovery and test results by the end of summer. The certificate shall facilitate free travel within the EU under coronavirus pandemic restrictions. (Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/JOHN THYS / POOL EPA-EFE/JOHN THYS / POOL

Brussels (Belgium), 17/03/2021.- (L-R) European Commissioner for Internal Market and Consumer Protection, Industry, Research and Energy, Thierry Breton, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, during a press conference following a college meeting to introduce draft legislation on a common EU Covid-19 vaccination certificate, in Brussels, Belgium, 17 March 2021. The European Commission announced the introduction of vaccination certificates, so-called 'Digital Green Certificate', for people vacinnated against Covid-19 in which the holder will provide informations on COVID-19 vaccination, recovery and test results by the end of summer. The certificate shall facilitate free travel within the EU under coronavirus pandemic restrictions. (Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/JOHN THYS / POOL

Brussels (Belgium), 17/03/2021.- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference following a college meeting to introduce draft legislation on a common EU Covid-19 vaccination certificate, in Brussels, Belgium, 17 March 2021. The European Commission announced the introduction of vaccination certificates, so-called 'Digital Green Certificate', for people vacinnated against Covid-19 in which the holder will provide informations on COVID-19 vaccination, recovery and test results by the end of summer. The certificate shall facilitate free travel within the EU under coronavirus pandemic restrictions. (Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/JOHN THYS / POOL

Digital certificate should help resume EU travel, says Von der Leyen

The president of the European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen said she hopes travel within the EU can resume thanks to the digital certificate that was presented on Wednesday.

“We aim to help member states reinstate (...) freedom of movement in a safe, responsible and trusted manner,” Von der Leyen told a press conference.

The free certificate will show whether the holder has been vaccinated, produced a negative coronavirus test or recovered from the virus, she added. EFE-EPA