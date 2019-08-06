Members of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, Malaysia Civil Defence Force officers, and The People's Volunteer Corps officers prepare before continuing search and rescue operations for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London, who was staying with her family before going missing in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, Aug. 6, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

The search for a London schoolgirl missing in Malaysia continued into its third day Tuesday with police saying the incident is still being treated as a missing persons case, in contradiction to an NGO representing the family.

“We still classify this case as a missing person, not an abduction,” Negri Sembilan Police Chief Mohamad Mat Yusop said in a press conference, adding there is "no evidence" of abduction.

Irish-French 15-year-old Nora Anne Quoirin, who has learning and developmental disabilities, was holidaying with her family at The Dusan hotel in Negeri Sembilan state south of capital Kuala Lumpur.

At 8am on Sunday, Quoirin’s parents raised the alarm when they found her missing from her room and the window open. She was last seen on Saturday night.

Tuesday’s search for the teen began at 7.30am and included a helicopter and police sniffer dogs near the resort and along a river in the area. This will continue into the night.

Around 180 people are involved in the search in the nature reserve located near the Titiwangsa mountain range.

The Lucie Blackman Trust, a British NGO dedicated to supporting missing persons cases, said in a Facebook post Monday that “contrary to several reports that police are NOT treating Nora's disappearance as an abduction, the family have been told directly by police that they are treating it as both an abduction and missing persons case.”

Earlier the same day, the teen’s aunt said in a statement through the trust that they considered it a criminal matter.

“Nora would not know how to get help and would never leave her family voluntarily. We now consider this a criminal matter,” Aisling Agnew said in Belfast.

