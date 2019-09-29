Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid on Saturday faced off once again in La Liga's classic derby – this time marked by little flair and a lot of muscle – that ended in an unremarkable 0-0 draw.
A dangerous late header by Madrid's French striker Karim Benzema was spectacularly saved by Atleti's Czech goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who dove at full stretch and stopped the seemingly-unstoppable with a sturdy left hand, thus preventing the clearest scoring chance in a match that otherwise saw few opportunities to enliven the static scoreboard. EFE-EPA