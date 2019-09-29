Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (3L) duels for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak during their LaLiga derby played at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's Luka Modric (L) duels for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Ángel Correa during their LaLiga derby played at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal (c) vies for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Saúl Ñíguez (2R) during their LaLiga derby played at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/JUANJO MARTIN

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois (2L) stops a ball during the LaLiga derby against Atletico de Madrid played at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA MARISCAL

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos (L) vies for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic during their LaLiga derby played at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid on Saturday faced off once again in La Liga's classic derby – this time marked by little flair and a lot of muscle – that ended in an unremarkable 0-0 draw.

A dangerous late header by Madrid's French striker Karim Benzema was spectacularly saved by Atleti's Czech goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who dove at full stretch and stopped the seemingly-unstoppable with a sturdy left hand, thus preventing the clearest scoring chance in a match that otherwise saw few opportunities to enliven the static scoreboard. EFE-EPA