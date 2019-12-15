Chilean Environment Minister and President of COP25, Carolina Schmidt, chairs a new plenary session of the COP25 UN Climate Change Conference at the IFEMA Convention and Exhibition Center in Madrid, Spain, 15 December 2019. EPA-EFE/zipi

A general view of attendants during the plenary session of the COP25 UN Climate Change Conference at IFEMA Convention and Exhibition Center in Madrid, Spain, 15 December 2019. EPA-EFE/zipi

Chilean Environment Minister and President of COP25, Carolina Schmidt (2-R), chairs a new plenary session of the COP25 UN Climate Change Conference at the IFEMA Convention and Exhibition Center in Madrid, Spain, 15 December 2019. EPA-EFE/zipi

The United Nations climate summit taking place in Madrid concluded Sunday with a call to embrace more ambitious measures on greenhouse gas emissions but several key players expressed their disappointment over shortcomings in other areas of the final text approve by negotiators.

Representatives signed off on a text asking countries to boost their commitments to reducing greenhouse gases in 2020 but other topics, such as carbon market regulation, went unresolved as the COP25 concluded two days over schedule.

EFE-EPA