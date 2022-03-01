Ambassadors and diplomats walk out while Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (on screen) addresses with a pre-recorded video message the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Switzerland, 01 March 2022. EFE/EPA/FABRICE COFFRINI

An anti-war mural showing Lord Voldemort, the main villain character and antagonist in the 'Harry Potter' novel series by J. K. Rowling, with the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin, created by graffiti artist KAWU, is sprayed on a wall n Poznan, west-central Poland, 01 March 2022. EFE/EPA/Jakub Kaczmarczyk

Disney, Warner Bros and Sony Pictures suspended upcoming releases in Russia amid an international backlash over the country’s invasion of Ukraine while Google and Facebook’s parent company Meta on Monday announced they would block access to Russian state-affiliated channels RT and Sputnik.

The Walt Disney Company said in a statement that the theatrical release of Pixar movie Turning Red would be suspended in Russia due to the “unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis.”

“In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees,” the statement continued.

(...)