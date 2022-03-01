Disney, Warner Bros and Sony Pictures suspended upcoming releases in Russia amid an international backlash over the country’s invasion of Ukraine while Google and Facebook’s parent company Meta on Monday announced they would block access to Russian state-affiliated channels RT and Sputnik.
The Walt Disney Company said in a statement that the theatrical release of Pixar movie Turning Red would be suspended in Russia due to the “unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis.”
“In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees,” the statement continued.
(...)