Two men push a motorbike in a flooded street at a village on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 28 October 2021. EFE/EPA/MAK REMISSA

A farmer looks at the carcass of a cow killed by the drought in Zimbabwe. EFE/EPA/FILE/AARON UFUMELI

The number of displaced people in developing countries as a result of the climate crisis could reach billions by 2050, experts warned.

Currently, it is estimated that some 20 to 30 million people have been displaced due to climate disasters including storms or droughts and food insecurity, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The climate crisis has a greater impact on vulnerable populations because of a lack of resources that allows them to use clean energy sources and thus mitigate climate change, according to Spanish NGO Ecodes.

(...)