A woman holds a sign that reads 'Pinera, I hate you!' as people demonstrate against President Sebastian Pinera's Government for the seventh consecutive day, in Santiago, Chile, 24 October 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO VALDES

Demonstrators protest against the government of President Sebastian Pinera, in Santiago, Chile, 24 October 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA

Demonstrators protest against the government of President Sebastian Pinera, in Santiago, Chile, 24 October 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA

A demonstrators holds a Chilean flag in front of a barricade in flames during a new day of protests at Plaza Italia, in Santiago, Chile, 24 October 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR

Demonstrators protest in front of the Chilean National Congress marking a week of anti-government demonstrations, in Valparaiso, Chile, 25 October 2019. The increase in the price of the metro ticket of the Chilean capital marked the beginning of a wave of protests that, as the days went by, quickly morphed into a wider protest against social inequality. EPA-EFE/Raul Zamora

Police face off against demonstrators outside the National Congress in Valparaiso, Chile, during a new day of protests on Oct. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/Raúl Zamora

Chile's Congress, located in the central port city of Valparaiso, was evacuated on Friday after demonstrators caused disturbances in the vicinity of the building.

The speaker of the lower house, Ivan Flores, ordered the suspension of the legislative session after a group of protesters gathered outside the front of the building and unsuccessfully tried to force their way past members of the Carabineros, Chile's militarized national police.

The incident occurred within the context of massive popular demonstrations that continued on Friday.

"This is a high-risk situation. I asked the (legislative) officials to leave the building, and I assume the responsibility," Flores said.