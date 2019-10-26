Chile's Congress, located in the central port city of Valparaiso, was evacuated on Friday after demonstrators caused disturbances in the vicinity of the building.
The speaker of the lower house, Ivan Flores, ordered the suspension of the legislative session after a group of protesters gathered outside the front of the building and unsuccessfully tried to force their way past members of the Carabineros, Chile's militarized national police.
The incident occurred within the context of massive popular demonstrations that continued on Friday.
"This is a high-risk situation. I asked the (legislative) officials to leave the building, and I assume the responsibility," Flores said.