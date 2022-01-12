Novak Djokovic of Serbia is seen during a training session at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 12 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Novak Djokovic on Wednesday said a "human error" was made in his travel declaration to enter Australia as his stay in the country hangs in the balance.

In the Australian Travel Declaration (ATD) released among the athlete's documents during his court appeal, Djokovic had checked "no" when asked if he had traveled or would travel in the 14 days prior to his flight to Australia.

But according to various social media posts, Djokovic appears to have spent Christmas in Belgrade before flying out of Spain to Melbourne on Jan. 4 with a transit in Dubai.

(...)