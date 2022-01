Supporters of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic gather at the Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade, Serbia, 17 January 2022. EFE/EPA/MARKO DJOKOVIC

The Fly Dubai airplane carrying Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic arrives at the Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade, Serbia, 17 January 2022. EFE/EPA/MARKO DJOKOVIC

Supporters of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic gather at the Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade, Serbia, 17 January 2022. EFE/EPA/MARKO DJOKOVIC

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on Monday arrived at Belgrade airport after being deported from Australia and losing his bid to defend his title at the Australian Open tournament.

The world No. 1 was expelled within hours of losing a battle in Australian courts against the second cancellation of his Australian visa. EFE

