Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning his men's singles fourth round match against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 26 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO

Novak Djokovic moved into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Sunday after thrashing 14th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

"It feels great," Djokovic said after his win. "I had a fantastic couple of matches in a row, center court, last two rounds. EFE-EPA