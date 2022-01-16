Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic departs from the Park Hotel government detention facility before attending a court hearing at his lawyers office in Melbourne, Australia, 16 January 2022. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic lost his court appeal Sunday against the Australian government's decision to revoke his visa for the second time, which will result in his deportation and prevent him from defending his title at the Australian Open.

The decision was taken unanimously by a three-judge bench of the Federal Court, which conducted a virtual hearing of the appeal filed by the defense team of Djokovic, who has been put up in a Melbourne hotel - used for detention center for immigrants - in Melbourne since Saturday.

The decision means that the visa of the 34-year-old world number one has been canceled and he will have to be deported, preventing him from competing in the year's first Grand Slam that begins Monday. EFE