Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany during the Men's Singles Semifinal Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Men's Singles Semifinal Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Novak Djokovic’s quest for a coveted Golden Slam was nixed by Alexander Zverev, who staged a comeback in the men’s singles semi-final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to end it 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

The Serbian world number one still has a chance of Olympic gold in the mixed doubles. EFE

