Novak Djokovic on Tuesday announced he would compete at the Australian Open after being granted an exemption from the vaccination mandate required to enter the country as he has not been inoculated against the coronavirus.

Only fully vaccinated players are allowed to compete at the Australian Open or those who have special permits due to the requirements to enter the country.

“I've spent fantastic quality time with loved ones over break & today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022!” the 20-time Grand Slam champions posted on social media.

The Serb had previously said he was not sure whether he would be able to have a chance to defend his title due to restrictions on entering Australia. He withdrew from the ongoing ATP Cup held in Sydney.

The participation of the nine-time champion at the tournament had sparked controversy in Australia to the extent that prime minister Scott Morrison said that there would be no favorable treatment.

The decision provoked an outcry on social media as many Australians could not return home during the pandemic for not having been granted exemptions, unlike Djokovic.

After Djokovic’s announcement, the Australian tennis federation issued a statement defending the decision-making process.

“Fair and independent protocols were established for assessing medical exemption applications that will enable us to ensure Australian Open 2022 is safe and enjoyable for everyone,” the tournament director Craig Tiley said in the statement.

Djokovic’s skepticism towards the coronavirus vaccines he showed even before they were created has drawn him criticism.

"Personally I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” the 34-year-old said in a Facebook Live in April 2020, amid the worst coronavirus wave.

A year later, once the vaccines were developed, Djokovic did not reveal whether or not he was inoculated.

“I think this is something right now that I just don’t want to get involved in,” he said.

"I will keep the decision as to whether I’m going to get vaccinated or not to myself, I think it’s an intimate decision and I don’t want to go into this game of pro and against vaccines,” he added.

In between these two remarks, he organized a tournament in Belgrade that ignored the social distancing rules in June 2020, resulting in eight infections among players and their families, including Djokovic and his wife. EFE

sn-ll-jcs/ta