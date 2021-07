Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during the Men's singles Bronze medal match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain during the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after losing the Men's singles Bronze medal match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain during the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021.EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during the Men's singles Bronze medal match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain during the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic pulled out of the mixed doubles bronze medal match at the Tokyo 2020 due to injury after losing the singles’ third spot to Spaniard Pablo Carreño.

Djokovic, teaming up with Nina Stojanovic, was scheduled to compete against Ashleigh Barty and John Peers for the bronze medal after his match against Carreño.EFE

Ahg/ta/mp