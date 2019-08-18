Sixty-five hawksbill turtles (Eretmochelys Imbricata) and green turtles (Chelonia Mydas) are released to the sea at one of the islands at 'Los Corales del Rosario y de San Bernardo' National Natural Park, northern Colombia, 07 August 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/RICARDO MALDONADO

Scientists have extracted DNA from products made out of hawksbill turtle shells in a bid to save a species that is hunted for its natural shields and critically endangered.

On Sunday WWF Australia announced the results of the project which also saw the participation of the NOAA Southwest Fisheries Science Center in California.

It is estimated that in the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean there are less than 7,000 female Eretmochelys imbricata turtles, whose shells are used for making spectacle frames, rings or tortoiseshell bracelets.

With the genetic database, authorities will be able to establish the origins of illegally traded turtles with precision and improve the tracking of hawksbill turtles, including their habitat and migration patterns.

The scientists at the NOAA genetic lab in La Jolla tested the tortoiseshell items successfully using a modified commercially available DNA extraction kit.

The DNA is quite often damaged due to the heat and chemical treatments applied to the shell tissue to make products with the material.

"It was a relief to confirm that we could get high-quality sequences from the shell products," WWF research consultant Michael Jensen said in the statement.

The scientists from NOAA studied 13 products from Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands. Eight were identified as coming from the region while four remained unidentified.

The hawkbill genetic database requires improvement in order to identify the origins of all of the pieces.

Peter Dutton, head of NOAA's Marine Turtle Genetics Program, said the creation of a genetic map is possible only with the collaboration of scientists, governments, NGOs and local communities.

"Having a reference collection of DNA and standardized analytical tools will allow us to build databases that serve as baselines to assess the impacts of additional threats, such as fisheries by catch," Dutton said.

WWF urged the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora not to wait until the next Conference of the Parties (COP19) in 2022 before taking drastic measures against illegal hawksbill turtle trade.

"Hawksbills are disappearing. I urge CITES countries to act, right here and right now, before it's too late," Christine Madden Hof, marine species project manager at WWF-Australia, said. EFE-EPA

