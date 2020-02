An ambulance arrives at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal where the Diamond Princess cruise ship is docked, in Yokohama, Japan, 07 February 2020. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS

Patients infected by the coronavirus rest at a makeshift hospital at Wuhan International Convention and Exhibition Center in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, 05 February 2020. EFE-EPA/YFC

Medical staff attend to a patient infected by the coronavirus at a makeshift hospital at Wuhan International Convention and Exhibition Center in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, 05 February 2020. EFE-EPA/YFC

A doctor Chinese authorities reprimanded early January for warning about cases he found similar to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that eventually turned out to be a new strain of coronavirus, died Friday from the disease.

As confirmed on his official Weibo social media account by the Wuhan Central Hospital where he worked and was admitted days after contracting the virus, ophthalmologist Li Wenliang, 34, died early at 2.58 am local time Friday morning (18.58 GMT on Wednesday). EFE-EPA