A taxi shows a banner that reads 'Taxi against the violence against women' as Hundreds of taxis have blocked the streets from Colon Square to Cibeles Square to protest against Madrid's City Council as they assure their sector is 'choking' due to the coronavirus crisis. Spanish taxi associations have called for the protest to make themselves be heard by the city's local Government. EFE/ Zipi

Spanish Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, intervenes during the awarding ceremony held at the Ministry for Equality in Madrid, Spain, on occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, 25 November 2020. EFE/ J.J Guillen

Roma (Italy), 25/11/2020.- Activists of the Italian feminist movement 'Non Una Di Meno' which can be translated to 'Not One Less' participate in a protest against violence against women in Montecitorio square in Rome, Italy 25 November 2020. 25th of November is the international day for the elimination of violence against women. (Protestas, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Roma (Italy), 25/11/2020.- Activists of the Italian feminist movement 'Non Una Di Meno' which can be translated to 'Not One Less' participate in a protest against violence against women in Montecitorio square in Rome, Italy 25 November 2020. 25th of November is the international day for the elimination of violence against women. (Protestas, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Paris (France), 25/11/2020.- Protesters wearing face masks carry a placard that says 'Stop violence against women', during a rally at the Place de la Republique to protest against violence against women, in Paris, France, 25 November 2020. The 25th of November is the international day for the elimination of violence against women. (Protestas, Francia) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

Paris (France), 25/11/2020.- Two protesters wearing a face masks, with female symbol painted on their face, during a rally at the Place de la Republique to protest against violence against women, in Paris, France, 25 November 2020. The 25th of November is the international day for the elimination of violence against women. (Protestas, Francia) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in France

On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women being observed on Wednesday, the issue of domestic violence has been brought to the forefront across the globe.

Studies have shown that violence against women has dramatically increased amid the global coronavirus pandemic, especially during lockdowns, highlighting the need to work harder to prevent abuse and help victims. EFE-EPA

