General view of the aftermath of Beirut port blast six days after an explosion rocked the city, Beirut, Lebanon, 10 August 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Kenyan workers protest outside their consulate shouting 'we want to go back home' demanding help for repatriation in Beirut, Lebanon, 10 August 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Kenyan workers protest outside their consulate shouting 'we want to go back home' demanding help for repatriation in Beirut, Lebanon, 10 August 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Kenyan workers protest outside their consulate shouting 'we want to go back home' demanding help for repatriation in Beirut, Lebanon, 10 August 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Magret camps alongside other Kenyans in front of their consulate in Beirut seeking a way out after losing her job when the port explosion destroyed the home where she worked.

“They did not pay me for almost nine months (…) I packed my stuff,” she says.