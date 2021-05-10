Thousands of merchants gather to buy and sell food, clothes and other merchandise in the market of Dajabón, Dominican Republic, May 7, 2021. EFE/ Orlando Barría

In the cramped alleyways at Dajabon market on the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, plans by the Dominican government to put up a fence are being met with suspicion by merchants and traders who play a vital role in the supply of goods to northern Haiti.

The plans, announced by president Luis Abinader, clash with the aspirations of communities on both sides of the main border crossing, who want more development and fewer fences.

The government revealed that the barrier, whose construction will begin in this year, will not cover the entire 380-km border but focus instead on areas dealing with spiraling irregular migration.

“Trade is what keeps the border calm and peaceful,” head of Dajabón’s Merchants Federation Freddy Morillo tells Efe on the bridge that connects his city with Haiti’s Ouanaminthe.

“What is required at the border is a wall, but a wall of factories, a wall of free zones, to generate employment; a wall that takes into account the survival of both peoples,” he says.

Dajabon major Santiago Riverón echoes those wishes: “I have always advocated for a wall, but a wall of companies in border towns”.

He singled out the Codevi industrial park built by Dominican businessmen in Haiti that is helping develop the city of Ouanaminthe, home to 170,000 inhabitants.

In Codevi’s 28 industrial warehouses over 14,000 Haitians sew clothes non-stop, in an organized work environment that contrasts with the disturbance and chaos that reign in Ouanaminthe’s streets.