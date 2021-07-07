Spain's Dani Olmo misses his penalty kick as Italian net minder Gianluigi Donnarumma dives to his right during Euro 2020 semifinal action at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom, on 06 July 2021. Italy won 1-1 (4-2) in the penalty shootout. EFE/Kiko Huesca

Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates after scoring the second-half equalizer during the UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal between Italy and Spain in London, United Kingdom, 06 July 2021. Italy won the contest 1-1 (4-2) in a penalty shootout. EFE/EPA/Laurence Griffiths / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)

Italian netminder Gianluigi Donnarumma in action on 06 July 2021 during the first Euro 2020 semifinal between Italy and Spain. Italy won 1-1 (2-2) in a penalty shootout. EFE/EPA/Justin Tallis

Italy's Federico Chiesa opens the scoring versus Spain in the first Euro 2020 semifinal, a contest played on 06 July 2021 at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom. Italy won 1-1 (4-2) in a penalty shootout. EFE/EPA/Matt Dunham

Italian netminder Gianluigi Donnarumma saves the penalty attempt of Spain's Alvaro Morata during the UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal between Italy and Spain at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom, 06 July 2021. Italy won 1-1 (4-2). EFE/EPA/Andy Rain / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma thwarted a clear scoring opportunity in the first half and made a critical save in the penalty shootout to lift Italy to a 1-1 (4-2) victory here Tuesday night over Spain in the first Euro 2020 semifinal.

Spain dominated the action early on at Wembley Stadium and nearly were rewarded in the 25th minute when Dani Olmo received a cross from Mikel Oyarzabal, dribbled to the penalty spot and fired a low shot that forced the Italian net minder to make a remarkable diving save.

After clamping down on defense over the first hour of play, Italy opened the scoring at the 60-minute mark on a rapid counter-attack that Federico Chiesa finished off with a sublime curling strike into the top right corner of the goal.

La Roja had plenty of time to work with though and notched the equalizer in the 80th minute when Alvaro Morata played a clever give-and-go with Olmo and then scored into the bottom left.

Spain continued to control possession but failed to score during extra time. In the penalty shootout, Olmo skied his chance over the crossbar and Donnarumma saved Morata's attempt toward the bottom right before Jorginho rolled in the game winner to send Italy into the July 11 final of Euro 2020 against either England or Denmark.