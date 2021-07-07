Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma thwarted a clear scoring opportunity in the first half and made a critical save in the penalty shootout to lift Italy to a 1-1 (4-2) victory here Tuesday night over Spain in the first Euro 2020 semifinal.
Spain dominated the action early on at Wembley Stadium and nearly were rewarded in the 25th minute when Dani Olmo received a cross from Mikel Oyarzabal, dribbled to the penalty spot and fired a low shot that forced the Italian net minder to make a remarkable diving save.
After clamping down on defense over the first hour of play, Italy opened the scoring at the 60-minute mark on a rapid counter-attack that Federico Chiesa finished off with a sublime curling strike into the top right corner of the goal.
La Roja had plenty of time to work with though and notched the equalizer in the 80th minute when Alvaro Morata played a clever give-and-go with Olmo and then scored into the bottom left.
Spain continued to control possession but failed to score during extra time. In the penalty shootout, Olmo skied his chance over the crossbar and Donnarumma saved Morata's attempt toward the bottom right before Jorginho rolled in the game winner to send Italy into the July 11 final of Euro 2020 against either England or Denmark.