Melbourne (Australia), 28/10/2020.- A sign directing people to wear face masks is seen outside of the Queen Victoria Market in Melbourne, Australia, 29 October 2020. Retail traders returned to business at the Queen Victoria Market on 29 October after coronavirus restrictions were eased in the state of Victoria. EFE/EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Melbourne (Australia), 28/10/2020.- A trader arranges products in their store at the Queen Victoria Market in Melbourne, Australia, 29 October 2020. Retail traders returned to business at the Queen Victoria Market on 29 October after coronavirus restrictions were eased in the state of Victoria. EFE/EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Melbourne (Australia), 28/10/2020.- A trader arranges products in their store at the Queen Victoria Market in Melbourne, Australia, 29 October 2020. Retail traders returned to business at the Queen Victoria Market on 29 October after coronavirus restrictions were eased in the state of Victoria. EFE/EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia has recorded zero community transmissions of Covid-19 for the first time since June 9, authorities announced Sunday, days after a strict lockdown in the Melbourne metropolitan area was lifted.



“It’s been an enormous national effort, and it's a huge national achievement,” Australian health minister Greg Hunt said in a video message posted to his Twitter account. EFE-EPA



wat-grc/ks