Female inmates from the Brevard County Jail fill sandbags to hand out to residents preparing for Hurricane Dorian on Sept. 1, 2019, in Cocoa, Florida. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A beachgoer walks along the shore of the Atlantic Ocean at dawn in Indialantic, Florida, on Sept. 1, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian, a powerful Category 5 storm that was forecast to strike the state is now expected to pass to the east of Florida. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Beachgoers walk along the shore of the Atlantic Ocean at dawn in Indialantic, Florida, on Sept. 1, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian, a powerful Category 5 storm that was forecast to strike the state is now expected to pass to the east of Florida. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A long-exposure image at night shows the Atlantic Ocean off Indialantic, Florida, on Sept. 1, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian, a powerful Category 5 storm that was forecast to strike the state is now expected to pass to the east of Florida. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A handout photo made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Dorian over the Atlantic Ocean approaching the Bahamas and Florida on Sept. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/NOAA

Dorian strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane on Sunday as it neared the northern Bahamas, where the powerful storm could potentially cause catastrophic damage.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an update posted at 1330 GMT to its 1200 GMT public advisory that the storm was east of Great Abaco Island, Bahamas, packing maximum sustained winds of 281 kph (175 mph).