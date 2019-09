With a mandatory evacuation order in effect, the streets are deserted in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida, on Sept. 4, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian passes offshore, lashing the area with strong winds and a powerful storm surge. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Waves from the Atlantic Ocean increase in size in Ormond Beach, Florida, on Sept. 4, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian passes offshore, lashing the northeast Florida coast with strong winds and a powerful storm surge. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A man attempts to surf in the Atlantic Ocean in Ormond Beach, Florida, on Sept. 4, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian passes offshore, lashing the northeast Florida coast with strong winds and a powerful storm surge. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Waves strike the Main Street Pier in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Sept. 4, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian passes offshore, lashing the area with strong winds and a powerful storm surge. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Hurricane Dorian, a Category 2 storm packing maximum sustained winds of 165 kph (105 mph), is lashing Florida's east coast Wednesday as it takes a north-northwest track, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The NHC said in its 1500 GMT public advisory that the storm was about 140 kilometers (90 miles) east-northeast of Daytona Beach, Florida, and 335 kilometers (205 miles) south of Charleston, South Carolina.