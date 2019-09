A long-exposure image at night shows the Atlantic Ocean off Indialantic, Florida, on Sept. 1, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian, a powerful Category 5 storm that was forecast to strike the state is now expected to pass to the east of Florida. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Beachgoers walk along the shore of the Atlantic Ocean at dawn in Indialantic, Florida, on Sept. 1, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian, a powerful Category 5 storm that was forecast to strike the state is now expected to pass to the east of Florida. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A beachgoer walks along the shore of the Atlantic Ocean at dawn in Indialantic, Florida, on Sept. 1, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian, a powerful Category 5 storm that was forecast to strike the state is now expected to pass to the east of Florida. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Female inmates from the Brevard County Jail fill sandbags to hand out to residents preparing for Hurricane Dorian on Sept. 1, 2019, in Cocoa, Florida. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A handout photo made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Dorian over the Atlantic Ocean approaching the Bahamas and Florida on Sept. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/NOAA

Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday as a "catastrophic" Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 295 km/h (185 mph), the Miami-based US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The country's prime minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis, renewed his pleas for residents of high-risk areas of Grand Bahama Island - the next territory in Dorian's path - to evacuate while they still had time.

Bahamian law does not give the government authority to order mandatory evacuation.