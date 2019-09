A storm surge from the Category 1 Hurricane Dorian, one of the longest-lasting hurricanes in history, threatens North Carolina's barrier islands known as the Outer Banks on Sept. 7, 2019, as it begins its departure from United States territory on its way toward Canada after 10 days of torrential rains and powerful winds. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

A storm surge from the Category 1 Hurricane Dorian, one of the longest-lasting hurricanes in history, threatens North Carolina's barrier islands known as the Outer Banks on Sept. 7, 2019, as it begins its departure from United States territory on its way toward Canada after 10 days of torrential rains and powerful winds. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

A storm surge from the Category 1 Hurricane Dorian, one of the longest-lasting hurricanes in history, threatens North Carolina's barrier islands known as the Outer Banks on Sept. 7, 2019, as it begins its departure from United States territory on its way toward Canada after 10 days of torrential rains and powerful winds. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

Dorian, one of the longest-lasting hurricanes in history, moves on from US

Hurricane Dorian, one of the longest-lasting hurricanes in history, departed United States territory this Saturday on its way toward Canada after 10 days of torrential rains and powerful winds.

Less than 10 percent of hurricanes have remained active so long in all the time they have been recorded.