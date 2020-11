Protesters try to cut the Gran Via street in Madrid, central Spain, late on 31 November 2020. Riots broke out in several cities in Spain in the small hours on 01 November, following protests against the new Government's restrictions, including curfews, to attenuate the curve of coronavirus contagions. EFE/Javier Lopez Hernandez

Firefighters extinguish containers and other items burned out by protesters trying to cut the Gran Via street in Madrid, central Spain, late on 31 November 2020. Riots broke out in several cities in Spain in the small hours on 01 November, following protests against the new Government's restrictions, including curfews, to attenuate the curve of coronavirus contagions. EFE/Javier Lopez

A firefighter extinguishes containers and other items burned out by protesters trying to cut the Gran Via street in Madrid, central Spain, late on 31 November 2020. Riots broke out in several cities in Spain in the small hours on 01 November, following protests against the new Government's restrictions, including curfews, to attenuate the curve of coronavirus contagions. EFE/Javier Lopez

Protesters try to cut Gran Via street in Madrid, central Spain, late on 31 November 2020. Riots broke out in several cities in Spain in the small hours on 01 November, following protests against the new Government's restrictions, including curfews, to attenuate the curve of coronavirus contagions. EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Police break up protesters trying to cut the Gran Via street in Madrid, central Spain, late on 31 November 2020. Riots broke out in several cities in Spain in the small hours on 01 November, following protests against the new Government's restrictions, including curfews, to attenuate the curve of coronavirus contagions. EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Police break up protesters trying to cut the Gran Via street in Madrid, central Spain, late on 31 November 2020. Riots broke out in several cities in Spain in the small hours on 01 November, following protests against the new Government's restrictions, including curfews, to attenuate the curve of coronavirus contagions. EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Around 60 people have been detained during riots and violent clashes with police following protests on Saturday night against restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus in several Spanish cities, including the capital Madrid.



The protests began on Friday, when a new set of restrictions to prevent travel and social gatherings to mark All Saints’ Day were imposed, affecting 87 percent of Spain’s population. EFE-EPA



nac-ajs/ks