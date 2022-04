Riot police on site while a city bus burns on Vastra Kattarpsvagen on Rosengard in Malmo, Sweden, 17 April 2022. EFE/EPA/Johan Nilsson

Cars burn during a protest at Rosengard in Malmo, Sweden, late 17 April 2022. EFE/EPA/JOHAN NILSSON

Swedish police arrested 26 people during disturbances linked to far-right and Islamaphobic rallies held over the weekend, which included plans to burn copies of the Quran.

The latest arrests were made in the cities of Norrköping and Linkoping, located to the south of Stockholm, the Swedish capital, according to public TV channel SVT.

The rallies organized by the far-right Hard Line party were met with counter protests in Linkoping.

(...)