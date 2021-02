Protesters riot during a march against the imprisonment of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, 20 February 2021. Riots happened in several Spanish cities after Hasel was sentenced to a nine-months in jail sentence after he was found him guilty of glorifying terrorism and insulting the crown and state institutions. EFE/ Quique Garcia

A destroyed bus stop in Lleida, Spain, 20 February 2021, after protests against the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel. EFE/Marc Carnicé

A store front is damaged in Barcelona after the 5th night of protesrts against the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel, in Barcelona, Spain, 20 February 2021. EFE/Quique García

Riot police officers arrest a protester during a march against the imprisonment of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, 20 February 2021. Riots happened in several Spanish cities after Hasel was sentenced to a nine-months in jail sentence after he was found him guilty of glorifying terrorism and insulting the crown and state institutions. EFE/ Quique Garcia

More than 30 people were arrested and charged with public disorder and looting after protests against the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel on Saturday turned violent in the center of Barcelona.

Other protests also broke out in smaller cities, mostly in the Catalonia region where Hasel is from.

It was the fifth consecutive night that protests have taken place since his jailing on Tuesday. EFE-EPA