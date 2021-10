A handout photo made available by Kaohsiung fire bureau shows firefighters using water cannons to extinguish a fire on a commercial and residential building in Kaohsiung city, southern Taiwan, 14 October 2021. EFE-EPA/KAOHSIUNG FIRE BUREAU HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Kaohsiung fire bureau shows firefighters and rescuers assisting survivors after a fire on a commercial and residential building in Kaohsiung city, southern Taiwan, 14 October 2021. EFE-EPA/KAOHSIUNG FIRE BUREAU HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Kaohsiung fire bureau shows local authorities inspecting the site after fire on a commercial and residential building in Kaohsiung city, southern Taiwan, 14 October 2021. EFE-EPA/KAOHSIUNG FIRE BUREAU HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Kaohsiung fire bureau shows local authorities inspecting the site after a fire on a commercial and residential building in Kaohsiung city, southern Taiwan, 14 October 2021. EFE-EPA/KAOHSIUNG FIRE BUREAU HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Kaohsiung fire bureau shows firefighters using water cannons to extinguish a fire on a commercial and residential building in Kaohsiung city, southern Taiwan, 14 October 2021. EFE-EPA/KAOHSIUNG FIRE BUREAU HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

At least 46 people lost their lives and several others suffered injuries in a fire that ripped through a 40-year-old building structure in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung Thursday, official sources said.

The official CNA news agency said the fire broke out in the building in the early hours and quickly spread through the multistory commercial and residential complex on Fubei Road in the Yancheng District of the city. EFE