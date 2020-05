Locals inspect the destruction caused after a passenger plane of state run Pakistan International Airlines, crashed on a residential colony, in Karachi, Pakistan, May 22, 2020. EFE-EPA/REHAN KHAN

Rescue workers search for the bodies or survivors amid wreckage of the passenger plane of state run Pakistan International Airlines, after it crashed on a residential colony, in Karachi, Pakistan, May 22, 2020. EFE-EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Officials inspect the wreckage of the passenger plane of state run Pakistan International Airlines, at the crash scene of a residential area, in Karachi, Pakistan, My 22, 2020. EFE-EPA/REHAN KHAN

Officials try to salvage the wreckage of the passenger plane of state run Pakistan International Airlines, at the crash scene in a residential area, in Karachi, Pakistan, May 22, 2020. EFE-EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

mbulances rush to the scene after the passenger plane of state run Pakistan International Airlines, is crashed on a residential colony, in Karachi, Pakistan, May 22, 2020. EFE-EPA/REHAN KHAN

A Pakistan International Airlines passenger flight with over 100 people on board crashed near a residential area close to the airport in the port city of Karachi on Friday, officials said.

There was no immediate word about any survivors from the crash site near Karachi’s Model Colony area. EFE-EPA

