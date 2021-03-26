A blanket covers a victim surrounded by people inspecting the scene of a train crash in Sohag province, Egypt, 26 March 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

People inspect the scene of a train crash in Sohag province, Egypt, 26 March 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

People stand atop a turned over train carriage as others inspect the scene of a train crash in Sohag province, Egypt, 26 March 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Dozens killed after two trains collide in Egypt

At least 32 people were killed and more than 60 injured when two trains collided in Egypt on Friday, the health ministry said.

The accident occurred in the province of Sohag in Upper Egypt.EFE-EPA

