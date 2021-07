Foreign national shop owner holds a manchette after staying up all night to protect his business during widespread looting and protests in Durban, South Africa, 12 July 2021. EFE/EPA/STR

A looter is arrested by police after looting goods from department stores and shops in Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Looters lie on the ground after being arrested after looting goods from department stores and shops in Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

People look on a body of one of two looters, near a place where they died, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Police and security guards patrol the streets after looting in Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Members of the South Africa National Defense Force patrol the streets after looting of local department stores in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Dozens have been killed in South Africa after protests against the recent imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma descended into violent riots and looting.

The demonstrations against Zuma's 15-month jail term for contempt of court began on Friday but rapidly turned into a wave of massive looting and vandalism over the weekend, leading to the deployment of 2,500 troops to quell the unrest.EFE

ngp/smq-jt/ks