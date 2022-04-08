Emergency services working at the scene after a missile strike hit the railway station in Kramatorsk, Donbass region, eastern Ukraine, 08 April 2022. EFE/EPA/DONETSK REGIONAL STATE ADMINISTRATION HANDOUT

The remains of a rocket after a missile strike hit the railway station in Kramatorsk, Donbass region, eastern Ukraine, 08 April 2022. EFE/EPA/DONETSK REGIONAL STATE ADMINISTRATION HANDOUT

Covered bodies of casualties after a missile strike hit the railway station in Kramatorsk, Donbass region, eastern Ukraine, 08 April 2022. EFE/EPA/DONETSK REGIONAL STATE ADMINISTRATION HANDOUT

Police and rescuers on the scene after a missile strike hit the railway station in Kramatorsk, Donbass region, eastern Ukraine, 08 April 2022. EFE/EPA/DONETSK REGIONAL STATE ADMINISTRATION HANDOUT

At least 39 people were killed and dozens more were injured Friday after a rocket strike hit Kramatorsk train station in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, the state rail company reported.

Thousands of civilians were at the station at the time of the attack as people were being evacuated from eastern Ukraine to safer parts of the country, according to Donetsk regional governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack and said the incident was proof that Russia was “destroying” the civilian population.

“Lacking the strength and courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

(...)